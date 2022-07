Flores is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Flores' move to the bench ends a stretch of 12 consecutive starts for the 30-year-old. Tommy La Stella will step in at second base in place of Flores, who should continue to have a regular spot in the middle infield while both Thairo Estrada (concussion) and Brandon Crawford (knee) are on the injured list.