Flores is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With the Giants bringing back Brandon Crawford, Joc Pederson and Thairo Estrada from the injured list this weekend and Evan Longoria (hamstring) on track to be activated Monday, Flores' time as an everyday player could be over. Due to the high volume of left-handed hitters on the roster, the righty-hitting Flores should at least retain a regular spot in the lineup versus southpaws.