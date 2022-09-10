site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Flores isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Flores has gone 0-for-16 with seven strikeouts over his last four games and will get a day off Saturday. Tommy La Stella is serving as the designated hitter and batting eighth.
