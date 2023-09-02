Flores went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Padres.

The homer was Flores' 20th of the year, setting a new career high for the 32-year-old infielder. It also opened the scoring, but the Padres quickly took control of the game in their half of the first inning. Flores has swatted five homers over his last 15 games while batting .246 (14-for-57) in that span. Overall, he's maintained a .291/.352/.533 slash line with 50 RBI, 46 runs scored and 20 doubles through 102 games as one of the steadiest bats in the San Francisco lineup.