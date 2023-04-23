site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Hits solo home run in win
Flores went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Mets.
Flores' third home run of the season extended the Giants' lead to 7-2 in the fifth inning. He's currently batting .295 and has seven RBI across 17 games (65 plate appearances).
