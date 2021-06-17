Flores hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat in Wednesday's 13-7 win over Arizona.
The infielder hit for pitcher Anthony DeSclafani in the fifth inning. Flores took Arizona reliever Ryan Buchter deep to left field to extend San Francisco's lead to 10-2. For the year, Flores has a .236/.317/.365 slash line with four homers, 19 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base across 167 plate appearances. He's seen a fairly even timeshare with Jason Vosler at third base since Evan Longoria (shoulder) went on the injured list.