Flores went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, double and an additional run and RBI in an 8-2 win against the Athletics on Tuesday.

Flores opened the scoring with a second-inning double and tacked on a three-run shot during his next at-bat in the third. The long ball was the veteran infielder's second of the season and helped continue an impressive four-game stretch where Flores has gone 7-for-16 with two walks, two doubles and a home run. His current .283/.333/.467 slash line is in line with his number from his first two seasons in San Francisco.