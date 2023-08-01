Flores went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Diamondbacks.

Flores ends July on a five-game hitting streak, and he batted .383 (31-for-81) with six homers and 11 RBI in the month. The infielder got the nod at third base Monday, though he may be slipping back into a utility role with LaMonte Wade (back) returning to action following a three-game absence over the weekend. Flores is slashing .298/.354/.537 with 14 homers, 35 RBI, 33 runs scored and 16 doubles over 268 plate appearances this year -- he's done well enough to see more than just a short-side platoon role even when the Giants are mostly healthy in the infield.