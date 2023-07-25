Flores went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Tigers.

Flores was responsible for the Giants' lone run Monday with a solo home run off Jose Cisnero in the sixth inning, cutting the deficit to 3-1. The 31-year-old Flores has now hit five homers in his last seven games -- he's gone 10-for-23 (.435) with a 1.217 OPS in that span. With his recent hot streak, Flores has boosted his slash line to an impressive .295/.353/.539 with 13 homers, 32 RBI and 30 runs scored through 241 plate appearances this season.