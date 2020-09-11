site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Homers in loss
Flores went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to the Padres.
Flores got the Giants on the board with a solo shot off Chris Paddack in the second inning. It was the team-leading ninth long ball of the season for the 29-year-old, who is slashing .296/.341/.546.
