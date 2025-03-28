Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 6-4 victory over the Reds.

Flores delivered the decisive blow in San Francisco's season-opening win with a three-run, go-ahead blast off Ian Gibaut in the top of the ninth inning. The 33-year-old was initially expected to fill the short side of a platoon this season, though he got the Opening Day nod at designated hitter after Jerar Encarnacion (hand) landed on the injured list. Flores should see regular playing time with Encarnacion expected to miss at least a month of action. Injuries limited the veteran Flores to 71 games last season, when he slashed .206/.277/.318 with four home runs and 25 RBI.