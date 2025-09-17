Flores went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Flores was part of the Giants' early rally in the first inning and added his solo shot in the third. This was his second multi-hit effort in a row, and he continues to have a regular spot in the lineup versus southpaws while also playing against some right-handers. Flores' playing time versus could drop while Bryce Eldridge is on the major-league roster. For the season, Flores has a .243/.310/.385 slash line with 16 homers, 70 RBI, 43 runs scored and one stolen base over 119 contests.