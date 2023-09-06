Flores went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-8 loss to the Cubs.

Flores has drawn a walk in five straight games while adding a pair of solo homers in that span. He's hitting just .239 over his last 19 games, but that comes with a .535 slugging percentage, six homers and 12 RBI. For the season, the versatile infielder has a .288/.354/.535 slash line with 21 long balls, 51 RBI, 48 runs scored and 22 doubles, though he's yet to attempt a stolen base through 106 games.