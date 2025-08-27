Flores went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Flores has homered twice over his last seven games, though he has gone a modest 4-for-19 (.211) in that span. The infielder's blast in the second inning opened the scoring Tuesday. Flores is up to 14 long balls, 64 RBI, 40 runs scored, one stolen base and nine doubles over 109 games this season. He continues to see steady playing time versus left-handed pitchers with only occasional starts against righties.