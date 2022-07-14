Flores hit a solo home run as a pinch hitter in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
Flores tied the game at 3-3 with his eighth-inning blast. That allowed him to extend his hitting streak to five games, a span in which he's gone 9-for-20 (.450) with four long balls, nine RBI, five runs scored and three doubles. The infielder is up to a .254/.340/.452 slash line with 13 homers, 50 RBI, 45 runs scored and 17 doubles in 82 contests overall. Flores has started to infringe on Thairo Estrada's role at second base, which occasionally bumps Brandon Crawford from the lineup at shortstop against southpaws.