Flores went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Astros.
Flores, starting at DH against the left-handed Framber Valdez, extended the Giants' lead to 4-2 in the top of the ninth with a solo homer off Bryan Abreu. It's the fifth home run of the season for Flores and his third in eight games. He's gotten off to a solid start at the plate, slashing .253/.303/.470 with 12 runs scored and 10 RBI through 83 plate appearances. However, it's hard to count on consistent production from Flores as he's fallen into a short-side platoon role with LaMonte Wade and Joc Pederson.