Flores went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's victory over Atlanta.

Flores put the Giants ahead 3-2 with a two-run homer off Max Fried in the third inning, his 17th long ball of the season and his ninth in 31 games since the All-Star break. The 32-year-old Flores is just two homers shy of matching his career high set last season. He's now slashing an impressive .301/.359/.541 with 43 RBI and 40 runs scored across 323 plate appearances on the campaign.