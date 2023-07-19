Flores went 2-for-3 with two homers and five RBI in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Flores got the scoring started with his first home run, a solo shot off Luke Weaver in the first inning, before tying the game at four with a three-run blast in the third. The 31-year-old Flores is now 5-for-8 with three home runs over his last two games. Since the All-Star break, he's batting .471 (8-for-17) with a 1.650 OPS. Overall, Flores' slash line is up to an impressive .292/.348/.520with 11 homers, 30 RBI and 28 runs scored across 224 plate appearances this season.