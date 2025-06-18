Flores is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

With a .256 average, 11 home runs, 51 RBI and 31 runs over 70 games, Flores has been an excellent value for those that selected him late in drafts or scooped him off the waiver wire early on in the season, but his fantasy utility looks as though it could take a major hit after the Giants acquired Rafael Devers from the Red Sox on Sunday. Prior to Tuesday's contest, manager Bob Melvin made no mention of Devers being an option at third base while Matt Chapman (hand) is on the injured list, with the skipper noting that Devers will instead be used at designated hitter and eventually first base, per Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. Flores' days as a third baseman also appear to be over at this point, and since Devers will be guaranteed an everyday spot in the lineup at DH until the Giants are comfortable having him play defense, Flores looks like he'll be vying with Dominic Smith for playing time at first base. Smith (.919 OPS) has gotten off to a nice start since signing with the Giants earlier this month and bats from the left side, so the right-handed-hitting Flores may end up having to settle for a short-side platoon role. Flores will be on the bench Tuesday while the Guardians send righty Slade Cecconi to the bump.