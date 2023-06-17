Flores went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-5 extra-innings win over the Dodgers.

Flores sparked the Giants' comeback with his seventh-inning blast. The 31-year-old infielder has hit safely in five straight games, going 6-for-16 (.375) over that span. The success of LaMonte Wade at first base and a combination of Casey Schmitt and J.D. Davis (ankle) at third has left Flores in a short-side platoon role at best, though Davis' current injury has opened up some playing time for Flores. For the season, Flores owns a .258/.324/.452 slash line with seven homers, 23 RBI, 20 runs scored and nine doubles over 173 plate appearances.