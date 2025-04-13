Flores went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two additional RBI during Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Yankees.

Flores tied the game at two runs apiece after hitting a 394-foot, two-run home run to right-center field during the second frame. The 33-year-old is currently tied for the league lead in homers this season, with six over 14 appearances. The veteran infielder also lined a two-out, two-run single into right field and is up to 19 RBI on the season, ranking second behind Aaron Judge (20). Flores is slashing .275/.302/.627 in 53 plate appearances thus far.