Flores went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Atlanta.

Flores has been consistent and powerful lately, batting .289 with four homers and nine RBI over his last 10 games. He's matched his career high with 19 homers this season, and the infielder is a good bet to best that mark with over a month left in the campaign. He's slashing .299/.359/.543 with 48 RBI, 44 runs scored and 19 doubles through 97 contests, making his achievements slightly more impressive since he hasn't always had a clear path to playing time this year. Flores has primarily settled in at designated hitter over recent weeks.