Flores went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Padres.

Flores drove in the Giants' lone run on an RBI single in the first inning. The 34-year-old added another single in the sixth, marking his second multi-hit performance in four outings this month. After missing six matchups due to left hamstring tightness, Flores returned to action in Saturday's loss to the Nationals. In three appearances since his absence, he's batting .250 with two RBI across nine plate appearances.