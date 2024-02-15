Flores is not expected to begin 2024 with a set position, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's a familiar refrain for Flores, who was a utility player at times in 2023 and still slashed .284/.355/.509 with a career-high 23 home runs and 60 RBI over 126 games. He'll likely have an easier time finding a spot against left-handed pitchers, but manager Bob Melvin notes his splits are acceptable against right-handers. The addition of Jorge Soler likely takes designated hitter away from the places Flores will see time, but he can fill in at a variety of infield positions.