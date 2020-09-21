site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Not starting Monday
Flores isn't in Monday's lineup against the Rockies.
Flores has gone 0-for-12 with five strikeouts over the past three games, and he'll take a breather Monday. Darin Ruf will start as the designated hitter for the series opener against Colorado.
