Flores (knee) isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against San Diego, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Flores was lifted from Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers due to discomfort in his right knee, and he'll be held out of the lineup Monday. The Giants have not revealed whether the utility man will be available off the bench if needed.
More News
-
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Exits with knee discomfort•
-
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Will not start Monday•
-
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Strong showing in win•
-
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Homers in Tuesday's loss•
-
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Hits 20-homer mark for first time•
-
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Matches career high in homers•