site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-wilmer-flores-not-starting-saturday-827661 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Flores isn't starting Saturday's game against the Reds.
Flores will get a day off after he went 3-for-8 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI and a strikeout over the last two games. Darin Ruf will take over at first base and bat third Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read