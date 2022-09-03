site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Not starting Saturday
Flores isn't in the lineup Saturday against Philadelphia.
Flores crossed the plate three times during Friday's blowout win over the Phillies, but he'll get a breather a day later. Tommy La Stella is serving as the designated hitter and batting seventh.
