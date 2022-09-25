Flores is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Arizona.
Flores started the past two games and will take a seat after he went 0-for-7 with two walks and a run scored. David Villar will serve as the designated hitter while Jason Vosler starts at the hot corner.
