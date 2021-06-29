Flores went 4-for-4 with a double and three singles in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Flores enjoyed a perfect performance at the plate, although San Francisco's No. 7 through 9 hitters went 1-for-10 with two walks behind him. The 29-year-old continues to play through some hamstring tightness that kept him out of last Wednesday's game. He's seen everyday at-bats at third base with Evan Longoria (shoulder) out. Flores is slashing .269/.335/.440 with seven home runs, 25 RBI, 25 runs scored and a stolen base through 203 plate appearances.