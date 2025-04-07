Flores went 1-for-1 with an RBI during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.

The 33-year-old began the game on the bench for the first time this season, though he pinch hit in the ninth frame and knocked a walk-off single into right field. Flores ranks third in the National League with 12 RBI on the season and is the only player in the top five with fewer than 10 appearances. The veteran has delivered a productive start to the 2025 campaign, slashing .273/.314/.636 with four home runs, an additional run and a walk across 33 at-bats.