Flores went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Padres.
Flores hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning off Padres reliever Luis Garcia. This was Flores' first homer since June 25 and his 10th of the year. He's struggled since that date, going a paltry 5-for-30 (.167) in his last 12 contests. The infielder is slashing .240/.331/.404 with 43 RBI, 41 runs scored and 14 doubles through 308 plate appearances. Despite the recent skid at the plate, he should be reliably in the lineup most of the time, especially with Evan Longoria (oblique) and Tommy La Stella (illness) sidelined.