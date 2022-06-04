Flores went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, three runs scored and two walks in Friday's 15-6 win over the Marlins.

When the Marlins changed their pitching plans to feature an opener, Flores took over the leadoff spot for Tommy La Stella (undisclosed) as the Giants shuffled their lineup on the fly. From the No. 1 spot, Flores was a force in a big win. This was his third multi-hit effort in his last 14 contests. For the season, the veteran infielder is slashing .262/.326/.436 with six home runs, 31 RBI, 26 runs scored and 11 doubles in 193 plate appearances. Brandon Belt (knee) has resumed running, but Flores should be able to retain a near-everyday role for a little longer.