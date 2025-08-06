default-cbs-image
Flores remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

For the fifth game in a row, Flores will remain on the bench while he contends with a tight left hamstring, but Slusser relays that the Giants remain hopeful that with the help of an off day Thursday, the veteran first baseman will avoid a trip to the injured list. With Flores sitting out once again, Rafael Devers will serve as the Giants' designated hitter, though Casey Schmitt will replace the left-handed-hitting Dominic Smith at first base while the Pirates send southpaw Andrew Heaney to the hill.

