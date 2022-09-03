Flores went 0-for-2 with three walks, one RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 13-1 win over the Phillies.

Flores made an impact with patience, walking three times for the first time all season. The infielder also reached on a fielder's choice in the contest. For the season, he's walking at a career-high 10.4 percent rate. Flores owns a .245/.333/.422 slash line with 16 home runs, 61 RBI, 64 runs scored and 25 doubles through 123 contests, though he's been a little worse since the start of August (.234/.348/.340).