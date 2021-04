Flores went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in a 12-0 shellacking of the Rockies on Monday.

Flores was effective hitting out of the two-hole Monday, keeping the line moving in both the first and second innings. The two-hit performance raised his batting average to a meager .216 on the campaign with eight runs scored. The 29-year-old has been one of the best contact hitters in the league this year, connecting with pitches 88.2 percent of the time and only striking out at a 10.2 percent clip.