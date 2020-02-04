Giants' Wilmer Flores: Signs multiyear deal with Giants
Flores agreed to a multiyear contract with San Francisco on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Flores hit an impressive .317/.361/.487 with nine home runs, 37 RBI and 31 runs scored across 89 games for the Diamondbacks in 2019. The 28-year-old will compete with Mauricio Dubon for playing time at second base, and could serve in a utility role having played all four infield positions throughout his seven years in the majors. Flores' versatility in the infield will allow the Giants to rest either Brandon Crawford or Brandon Belt when needed against left-handed pitching.
