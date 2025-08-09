Flores (hamstring) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Still bothered by his tight left hamstring, Flores is now set to miss his seventh consecutive start Saturday. The Giants are still hoping the 34-year-old will return soon enough to keep him off the IL, but after a full week of not playing any games, the team may need to change their plans soon.