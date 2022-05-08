Flores went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk and six total RBI in Saturday's 13-7 win over the Cardinals.

Flores gave the Giants a big early lead with his first-inning grand slam off Steven Matz. Though he didn't collect another hit in the contest, the veteran produced two more runs on a fourth-inning sacrifice fly and an eighth-inning bases-loaded walk. The grand slam was the fifth of Flores' career, and his first since September of 2017, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. Flores is slashing .269/.340/.419 with three homers and a team-high 19 RBI on the season.