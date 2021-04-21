Flores went 1-for-1 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Phillies.
Flores came on as a pinch hitter in the eighth and hit the second three-run blast of the inning to extend the Giants' lead to 10-6. It was the 29-year-old's first long ball of the season, as he's working to brush off his early struggles after coming into Tuesday night with just four hits in his first 29 at-bats. Flores has started on the bench in each of the last four games and appears to have lost a starting role for the time being until he can improve his swing at the plate.