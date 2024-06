Flores will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Flores is starting at first base for the fourth time in five games, but all but one of those starts have come against left-handed pitchers. Even with top first baseman LaMonte Wade (hamstring) on the injured list, Flores looks as though he'll remain in the short side of a platoon while recent call-up Trenton Brooks gets the opportunity to make regular starts at the position versus righties.