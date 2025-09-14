Flores will start at first base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Flores has mostly occupied the short side of a platoon with Dominic Smith (hamstring) since the All-Star break, but with Smith landing on the injured list Saturday, Flores should get the chance to play on a near-everyday basis. The 34-year-old heads into Sunday's contest having produced a .238/.306/.375 slash line with 15 home runs, 67 RBI, 41 runs and one stolen base in 444 plate appearances on the season.