Flores is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Flores started the past nine games and had a .300/.317/.400 slash line during that stretch, but he'll hit the bench Sunday with Joc Pederson (back) making his return from the injured list. LaMonte Wade will man first base while Mike Yastrzemski, Brett Wisely and Michael Conforto start from left to right in the outfield.