Flores (foot) was able to take batting practice before Friday's game versus the Diamondbacks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Flores continues to make steady progress after being placed on the injured list Saturday with a bruise on his left foot. The infielder is eligible to return from the injured list before Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jays, but it's possible the Giants will have Flores participate in a short rehab assignment before adding him to the active roster.