Flores is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

In the wake of Brandon Belt's recent return from the injured list, the Giants are back to full strength in the infield for one of the few times this season. As a result, Flores could find himself out of the lineup against right-handed pitchers like Atlanta's Spencer Strider more frequently, though manager Gabe Kapler's willingness to liberally dole out rest days to his veterans shouldn't make Flores a complete afterthought. At the very least, Flores should have a secure lineup spot versus lefties; he's produced a 117 wRC+ and .342 wOBA in those matchups for his career.