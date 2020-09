Flores is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Padres, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Flores started the last nine games and went 11-for-33 with one homer, six doubles, seven runs and five RBI during that stretch, but he'll head to the bench for the matinee. Justin Smoak will bat sixth as the designated hitter in Game 1.