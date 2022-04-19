site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Takes seat for Game 2
Flores is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Flores went 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout during the matinee and will head to the bench for the nightcap. Jason Vosler will start at the hot corner in his place for San Francisco.
