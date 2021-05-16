site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Takes seat Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Flores is not in the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Flores will head to the bench Sunday after starting the past 13 games and posting a .553 OPS. Mauricio Dubon will start at the keystone Sunday for San Francisco in the series finale.
