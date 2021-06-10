site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Takes seat Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Flores isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Flores had started each of the last three games but went 0-for-12 with two walks and two strikeouts during that time. Jason Vosler will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
