Flores went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Flores has started three of the last four games at first base, and he's gone 5-for-13 with four RBI in that span. All of those starts came against southpaws, so it's still too soon to see if he'll break out of a short-side platoon role. He's done well this season with a .346/.414/.654 slash line, two home runs, six RBI and six runs scored over 29 plate appearances.